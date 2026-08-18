Jang Hang-jun and Lee Sang-soon Were Beaten Too... AI Names Hong Hye-geol as the Husband Who Married Well, and He Says He Is the "Overwhelming No. 1" on 'Radio Star'

[Kim So-hyung Reporter] Hong Hye-geol will introduce himself as the No. 1 man who has benefited most from his wife and share a glimpse of his enviable married life.

MBC's 'Radio Star,' which airs on Wednesday, the 19th, will feature a special episode titled 'I Still Won't Die, Hee Hee,' with Hong Hye-geol, Haha, Park Young-jin, and Hucky Shibaseki appearing. The episode is planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

Hong Hye-geol returns to 'Radio Star' for the second time, six years after his last appearance. He honestly admits that he felt left out because his wife, Esther Lyuh, had already appeared on 'Radio Star' five times, and he kept wondering, "Why don't they ever invite me?" He adds that he started doing TV, commercials, and lectures before his wife did, but at some point Esther Lyuh became even more popular, which left him feeling playfully jealous.

The person who especially triggered Hong Hye-geol's jealousy was Kim Gu-ra. He says Esther Lyuh praised Kim Gu-ra for taking good care of her every time she returned after filming 'Radio Star.' Hong Hye-geol then suddenly suggests a height comparison, saying it is important not to be intimidated by Kim Gu-ra's presence. The studio bursts into laughter when they end up measuring their heights on the spot.

Hong Hye-geol also reveals why he came to stay closer to Esther Lyuh. He says he lived apart from Jeju Province for about five years out of consideration for Esther Lyuh, who has been suffering from depression. He adds that after sending her a photo he took in Jeju, he received her reply and packed his bags for Seoul the very next day. He also says he is now living between Seoul and Jeju Province, raising curiosity about the full story.

When he is recently described as a 'dream man' for Korean men, Hong Hye-geol's confidence soars. As names like Jang Hang-jun and Lee Sang-soon, who are often cited as husbands who married well, come up, he laughs and says, "I'm the overwhelming No. 1." He even reveals that he asked AI directly who is living the most comfortably thanks to his wife, drawing loud laughter from everyone.

Even so, he shows how deeply he cares for his wife. Hong Hye-geol says that he and Esther Lyuh almost every night lie in bed and talk for about an hour about what happened that day before falling asleep. When he explains that the couple calls this time together "jjijjijjojjjo(?)," the hosts grow curious about the meaning of the name, and the studio erupts in laughter.

Hong Hye-geol's new object of devotion is also revealed. This time, it is Seolho, the tiger at Seoul Grand Park. He says he even bought a telephoto lens to capture Seolho properly and has visited Seoul Grand Park nearly 10 times despite the sweltering heat of up to 39 degrees Celsius. He also says he is preparing a YouTube channel to upload the videos he has filmed himself, showing off his unusual passion as a tiger fan.

He also draws attention by revealing that, besides tigers, there is another unusual presence that he hugs and talks to in the yard every morning.

From the self-proclaimed No. 1 man who benefited from his wife, to his affectionate feelings for Esther Lyuh, his tiger obsession, and his unusual daily life in tune with nature, all of it can be seen on 'Radio Star,' which airs at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 19th.

Meanwhile, 'Radio Star' is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show where the hosts' sharp, unpredictable wit puts guests at ease and draws out their real stories.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.