So Ji-sub Drops a Surprise Spoiler for Season 2 of 'Manager Kim'... "The Universe Is Expanding, and It Will Move as a Team"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor So Ji-sub recently spoke about the second season of the widely loved series 'Manager Kim.'

Through the global interview series 'Global Q's' on the international media platform Bold Page, So Ji-sub discussed how reactions have changed since the success of 'Manager Kim,' what he looks for when choosing projects, his interest in romantic comedies, and his thoughts on living as a star for so many years. The interview drew attention in particular because global editors from France, India, Mexico, and other countries asked So Ji-sub questions directly and heard his answers firsthand.

Asked first about the changed response after 'Manager Kim,' So Ji-sub said, "There are so many people from a generation that never watched 'I'm Sorry, I Love You,' but this time, 'Manager Kim' was watched by many generations, so these days I am called 'Manager Kim' more often than by my own name."

He said the reason he chose 'Manager Kim' was the character’s backstory rather than the action. After his previous work, 'Mercy for None,' he wanted to do another action drama. But when 'Manager Kim' came in, he explained, "What really appealed to me was not the action, but the story behind Manager Kim, the environment this person grew up in, and all those details."

He also talked about why he has often played characters who try to protect someone until the very end, such as in 'Manager Kim,' 'Always,' and 'I'm Sorry, I Love You.' So Ji-sub said, "I think it is a bit of both. I do not actively seek them out, but I am drawn to those scripts when I see them." He added with a laugh, "I guess I like having a strong central thread and holding on stubbornly to it." He continued, "I think I really like not letting go and seeing things through to the end."

He also spoke about 'I'm Sorry, I Love You,' which continues to be loved overseas. When he heard that in Latin America, dramas that stay with viewers and bring tears even after watching are called "K-trauma," and that 'I'm Sorry, I Love You' is considered one of the representative titles, he said, "It is amazing that that kind of emotion connects across cultures." He added, "If the language is different, emotions may be conveyed a little differently, but it is fascinating that people can still feel the same thing."

When asked to give a warning message for people who have not yet watched the series, he replied, "It is such a classic and such a sad ending. It is the kind of drama that could be a disaster if you watch it the wrong way." He then laughed and said, "If you click the wrong thing, it could be a big problem," before adding, "You might feel sad for a while."

Although he is now in his 30th year as an actor, the pressure he feels toward his work has only grown. So Ji-sub said, "I do not think I am very good at letting things go in some areas." He added, "If one project goes wrong, it can affect so many people, so I always have to be careful and pay attention."

He also confessed, "Back then, I just did it without knowing much, but now I can see so many things." He continued, "The market is difficult these days, and if a project fails, it is not just my problem. It can stop other projects from being made. In some ways, it feels even harder as time goes on."

Having already played many characters, he also reflected on the challenge of finding something new. He said, "It feels like I have not done much, but when I think about it, I have actually done a lot. Too much, really." He added, "It is not easy to show a new side of myself. I have already shown so much, and there may not be that many new things left to do." Still, he said, "But I will keep looking for something new."

He also shared his thoughts on a possible second season of 'Manager Kim.' So Ji-sub said, "Rather than something new, I personally would prefer a big central thread, instead of an episodic format, like the story of his daughter going missing this time."

He went on to say, "I do not know how they will prepare it. Depending on that, Manager Kim’s role will probably change a little too. Then we could show different things within that framework." He added, "I think they will probably move as a team. The universe is just too big."

He also answered candidly about living as a star for so long. When asked what it is like to spend a lifetime as a public figure, So Ji-sub said, "It is something to be grateful for. But the good part is maybe 51 percent? And the not-so-good part is 49 percent."

He continued, "It is definitely not an easy life. It feels heavier and harder as time goes on." He added, "Now it is not just within South Korea. Many people overseas also like my work and react to it. Especially for lead actors, I think there is definitely a sense of responsibility that comes with that."

After three decades and countless works and characters, So Ji-sub is still searching for something new. The full photo spread and complete interview can be found on Bold Page.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.