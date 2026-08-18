The Wife in the 60-Day Couple Thinks About Having a Second Child After Losing Their Baby... Oh Eun-young Says, "Recovery Comes First" ('Marriage Hell')

[Kim So-hyung Cho Yoon-sun] The "60-day couple" shared the story of their baby, who passed away 60 days after birth.

Episode 181 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," which aired on Monday, Aug. 17, followed the story of the "60-day couple," who had been waiting for a miracle by their baby Zion's side after he was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit for apnea of unspecified cause. The episode showed the couple's final moments with their baby, who held on with all his strength for 60 days, as well as their efforts to hide their grief after saying goodbye, leaving viewers in tears.

Zion did not cry or move right after birth. Seven days after the baby was born, the couple was told by medical staff to prepare for the worst. The diagnosis was apnea of unspecified cause. But with the parents' desperate hopes, Zion celebrated his mother's birthday with them and even posed for a 50-day photo in the hospital bed, holding on with all his strength. Then his condition suddenly worsened, and the "60-day couple" rushed to the hospital, where they were able to hold their child for the first and last time. Zion left his parents' side on the 60th day after his birth.

Even after losing their child, the couple could not fully release their grief. At the funeral home, they stayed composed and comforted their family instead. In particular, the husband, who had remained calm in front of his wife and family, was seen crying alone for 30 minutes late at night, drawing sympathy. Dr. Oh Eun-young described the couple's effort to endure by viewing the fact that their baby survived until day 60 as a miracle as a defense mechanism called "sublimation." She said she was concerned that they seemed to be trying too hard to overcome their grief too quickly. She added, "You can cry now. You can sob," and advised them to take time to recover, not to forget their child, but to say goodbye properly.

Meanwhile, the wife surprised everyone by revealing that she had already been planning for a second child before even two weeks had passed since giving birth. Even though she needed immediate treatment for a herniated disc, she said, "Even if my body breaks down, I want to have a baby right now." Dr. Oh Eun-young emphasized, "The grief and emptiness left by a beloved child are emotions that need to be healed, not filled with something else." She added that a second child should be loved fully for who they are. She also urged the couple to allow enough time for both body and mind to recover before planning another pregnancy.

Finally, Dr. Oh Eun-young advised the "60-day couple" to keep only a few items of their child's belongings that they truly wanted to preserve, and to gradually sort through the rest by sharing them with others. She said this was not about forgetting Zion, but about properly saying goodbye and finding a way for the couple to return to daily life. Zion, who left after teaching his parents what love is. Viewers poured out warm support for the "60-day couple" as they face the days ahead, carrying the love Zion left behind and living one day at a time again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.