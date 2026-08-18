‘My Sibling's Romance’ Park Jae-hyung and Park Se-seung part ways with agency after two years, set out on independent paths

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Siblings Park Jae-hyung and Park Se-seung, who became known through 'My Sibling's Romance,' are leaving the agency they have been with for two years and beginning independent careers.

On the 18th, Park Se-seung posted on her SNS, saying, "Hello, we are the Jae-hyung and Se-seung siblings," and announced that she and her older brother Park Jae-hyung had ended their exclusive contract with Ticket to the Moon.

The two said, "We have wrapped up our journey with Ticket to the Moon, the agency we have been with for the past two years, and will now continue our activities independently." They added, "We made many memories while experiencing a new world with wonderful people." They also expressed gratitude to the agency staff and fans, saying, "We sincerely thank the Ticket to the Moon Moon Rabbits who have shown us so much affection by calling us the agency's son and daughter."

They also shared their future plans. Park Jae-hyung and Park Se-seung said, "We will continue to show good work in various fields in our own way, just as we have been doing," and asked fans to "warmly watch over this new beginning as well."

The photos released with the announcement captured memories from the past two years with the agency staff. Several Life Four Cuts photos showed the siblings and company staff posing cheek to cheek with heart and V signs, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere. Small figurines with the siblings' names, along with rabbit and moon illustrations symbolizing the agency, were also placed throughout the photos. A group photo of staff holding a banner congratulating them on their independence completed the heartfelt farewell scene and showed strong support for their new start.

Park Jae-hyung and Park Se-seung gained recognition by appearing together as real-life siblings on JTBC and Wavve's 2024 dating reality show 'My Sibling's Romance.' The program followed siblings living in the same space while hiding their identities from one another as they searched for love with other cast members. At the time, Park Jae-hyung was introduced as a certified public accountant, while Park Se-seung was described as a foreign-affiliated management strategy consultant. Their bickering yet caring sibling dynamic won over viewers.

Even after the show ended, the two continued to run the YouTube channel 'Jae-hyung's Younger Sister Se-seung,' sharing their daily lives, travels, and various content. The channel currently has about 130,000 subscribers.

They also expanded their activities. In 2025, Park Jae-hyung broadened his reach by releasing songs such as "Starting with the Wave" and "Let's Have That Kind of Love." Park Se-seung also showed her skills as a creator by directly taking part in planning and editing content for the siblings' YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.