Park So-dam Opens Up About What She Could Not Easily Say After Thyroid Cancer Battle... "I Cried Countless Times" ('Playlist')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Park So-dam will share the story of how she learned how to rest after thyroid cancer surgery and how she began taking care of herself again, something she had long found difficult to talk about.

MBC's "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" (planned by Choi Haeng-ho / directed by Lee Min-ji, Heo Ja-yoon, and Kim Sung-nyeon / hereafter "Playlist 109") said on the 18th that it had released a preview video showing Park So-dam's first meeting with the three MCs, Lee Seok-hoon, Yi Kang, and Dindin.

In the released video, Park So-dam arrives and immediately presents flowers for the three MCs. She says she recently took up flower arranging as a hobby and visited a flower market herself to choose flowers that would suit them, surprising everyone.

Park So-dam said she picked flowers based on the meanings that would suit Lee Seok-hoon, Yi Kang, and Dindin, and presented them along with a handwritten letter she had carefully written. The unexpected gift makes the three MCs joke that it may be the first time they have received flowers from a woman who was not a fan, drawing laughter.

In the main broadcast, an unexpected connection between Park So-dam and Yi Kang draws attention. As Park So-dam, a graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, appears, interest shifts to Yi Kang. The discussion brings up Yi Kang's school days, and as the questions keep coming, he breaks into a sweat, creating a humorous moment.

Park So-dam's global connections will also be revealed. She says that during the overseas promotion for the film "Parasite," she had a special meeting with Charlize Theron and later stayed in touch through social networking service (SNS). She also shares that Charlize Theron, who recently visited Korea to promote a film, sent her a message saying, "Hi girl," leaving the three MCs unable to hide their surprise and envy.

After the lighthearted stories, Park So-dam carefully opens up about her battle with thyroid cancer, something she had not been able to speak about easily until now. She also says she thought, "I really want to appear on this program," and explains why she is finally able to tell her story.

Park So-dam confesses that after her thyroid cancer surgery, she would go to Seokchon Lake whenever things became difficult, and that she cried a great deal. She says people close to her even told her, "Aren't all those tears at Seokchon Lake yours?" which deeply moved the three MCs.

Viewers are left wondering what Park So-dam's own way of "resting" was after going through such a difficult time, and what special "survival song" helped her keep living through today.

From the warm flower gift for the three MCs to her unexpected chemistry with Yi Kang, her special connection with Charlize Theron, and the story of how she began caring for herself again after thyroid cancer surgery, episode 5 of MBC's "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" airs today, the 18th, at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.