Guillaume Brags About His 36-Month-Old Daughter Who Speaks Three Languages... Also Reveals His Canadian Parenting Style: "There Is No 'No'" ('The Return of Superman')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Canadian father Guillaume Patry will reveal his Canadian parenting style.

The 633rd episode of KBS 2TV's 'Superman Is Back,' which airs on Wednesday the 19th, will feature the segment 'The Biggest Luck That Came to Me,' with MCs Kim Jongmin and Ralral joining the show. Among the highlights, Guillaume Patry, a Canadian father who has lived in Korea for 27 years, and his 36-month-old daughter Leah will appear as the show's new Superman family, raising anticipation.

In particular, Leah charms viewers with her fairy-like beauty, instantly winning over online aunts and uncles. Her clear, glass-bead-like eyes, light hair, translucent skin, sweet smile, and adorable way of speaking captured attention from the moment she appeared. She also adds to her cuteness by showing the curiosity of a little question fairy, repeatedly asking, "Why?" Leah's lovable habit of wondering about everything in the world naturally brings a smile.

Leah, who is only 36 months old, also amazes viewers by speaking English, French, and Korean. She easily repeats the French words taught by her Canadian father Guillaume, and when eating watermelon, she surprises everyone by saying "watermelon" in English. Her tiny voice and natural command of three languages have drawn admiration for her talent as a "language genius."

Guillaume also draws attention by revealing Canadian parenting methods for the first time on 'The Return of Superman.' He says, "In Canadian parenting, there is no 'no,'" adding, "If Leah wants to do it, she does it." When Leah wanted to play in an outdoor pool while it was raining, Guillaume immediately filled the pool with water and let her enjoy swimming in the rain, showing a different parenting style that never blocks what Leah wants to do.

Viewers can check out the daily life of Guillaume, a father who practices cool Canadian-style parenting, and Leah, who combines fairy-like visuals with the ability to speak three languages, in this week's episode of 'The Return of Superman.'

KBS 2TV's 'Superman Is Back' airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Cho Yoon-sun reporter supremez@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.