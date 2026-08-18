Jang Hyun-sung Says He Wants Jang Hang-jun's Daughter as His Daughter-in-Law: "She Is Polite in Speech and Behavior, and So Nice"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun Reporter] Jang Hang-jun and Jang Hyun-sung reveal that they have promised to become future in-laws.

Episode 6 of SBS Plus's "Time Tracker Sherlock," which airs at 10:30 p.m. on August 18, is themed around "Pandora's Box of History: Confidential Documents," uncovering secret and shocking truths hidden in history. Political science PhD Park Hyun-mo and history creator and reporter Han Young-jun appear as special guests and reveal surprising stories concealed in confidential documents.

Actor Jang Hyun-sung, Jang Hang-jun's "soulmate," also joins as a special guest, coming to take on the MC. Jang Hyun-sung greets his close friend with a playful jab, saying, "This show is a little too intellectual for Jang Hang-jun to host."

The two also draw attention with their deep relationship, having even once promised to become "future in-laws." Jang Hyun-sung explains, "(Hang-jun's daughter) is polite in both speech and behavior, and she is so nice," while Jang Hang-jun says, "(Hyun-sung's sons) have grown up so well that I wonder if boys like this still exist these days. Their home must have a great atmosphere." But when asked whether they will keep that promise, they respond very differently, drawing laughter.

The spotlight then turns to King Jeongjo of Joseon's "secret letter," which shook the academic world in the Republic of Korea. The letter, revealed about 200 years later along with an unexpected recipient, delivers a bombshell-level twist. Bong Tae-gyu is stunned, saying, "It's more shocking than most movie twists." Jang Hyun-sung marvels at the letter's carefully crafted structure, saying, "Jeongjo was a genius director," further heightening curiosity about the secret letter that changed history.

Next, a "top-secret project" that shocked the world is unveiled. The most horrific biological experiment in history, one that is hard to believe was carried out by humans, is revealed and sparks outrage. Jang Hang-jun vents his anger at the villains who led the secret project, asking, "Aren't they murderers?" The full story behind this horrifying covert project, and how it was exposed to the world, raises further questions.

Meanwhile, "Time Tracker Sherlock" is a history-tracing variety show that fills in the blanks left by the records. MC Jang Hang-jun, Bong Tae-gyu, Shin A-young, and Sun Kim deliver talk that moves between official history and unofficial stories, offering both broad knowledge and entertainment. Episode 6 airs on Tuesday, August 18, at 10:30 p.m. on SBS Plus.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.