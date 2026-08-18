Sheon loses 5 kg in half a day... Fans worry, saying, "What if he collapses" after completing 81.5 km

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Sheon lost as much as 5 kg after completing the "815 Run."

On the 18th, Sheon posted several photos along with a message that read, "I sent a gratitude letter after running 81.5 km on August 15, 2026, and lost 5 kg. I am grateful that I was able to give my very best. Thank you because 'this is something someone has to do.' I will not forget it! Republic of Korea, you will do well!"

The released photos included a snapshot of Sheon's scale. Before the 815 Run, he weighed 73.2 kg at 4 a.m. After finishing the run, his weight had dropped by 5 kg to 68.2 kg at 3 p.m., drawing attention.

Since 2020, Sheon has held the donation marathon "815 Run" every year on National Liberation Day of Korea. The campaign reflects on the joy of liberation and expresses gratitude to persons of distinguished services to independence who sacrificed for the country. It has raised a cumulative 10.6 billion won in donations. This year as well, Sheon ran 81.5 km in 8 hours, 20 minutes and 2 seconds, once again reflecting on the meaning of National Liberation Day of Korea.

However, fans have also expressed concern after seeing Sheon lose 5 kg in just one day. They reacted with comments such as, "Drink plenty of water and replenish your nutrition so you don't collapse from exhaustion," "Please take breaks as you go," and "What if he collapses like this," while sending support and encouragement.

Meanwhile, singer Sheon is married to actress Jung Hye-young, and they have two sons and two daughters.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.