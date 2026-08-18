'Short-Form Queen' Jo Yeon Ji Signs Exclusive Contract with Ekkle Entertainment, Joining Ji Jin-hee Under the Same Roof

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Rising star actress Jo Yeon Ji has signed an exclusive contract with Ekkle Entertainment.

Ekkle Entertainment announced on the 18th that it had signed an exclusive contract with Jo Yeon Ji, a rising talent in the global short-form market.

Jo Yeon Ji has recently led the global fandom as the female lead in Vigloo original titles "Falling into a Cruel Love" and "My Silent Bride," which ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in viewership across 19 countries, including South Korea, on the global short-form drama platform Vigloo. She is widely recognized as the true "short-form queen."

In the short-form format, where attention must be captured in an instant, Jo Yeon Ji has fully captivated audiences with her deep, expressive eyes, delicate emotional range, and a layered presence that moves effortlessly between innocence and allure. Her limitless range and striking afterimage have been enough to win over viewers not only in Korea but around the world.

A representative from Ekkle Entertainment said, "Jo Yeon Ji is a 'prepared next-generation talent' who combines trendy sensibility, solid acting skills, and a unique charm that grows more addictive the more you watch her." The representative added, "We will spare no support so that she can fully showcase her abilities not only on the short-form stage, but also across screens, television, and OTT platforms."

With Jo Yeon Ji having dominated the short-form market, industry insiders and the public are watching closely to see what kind of range she will display next with the full backing of her agency, Ekkle Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ekkle Entertainment is home to actors including Ji Jin-hee, Baek Ji-won, Baek Hyun-joo, Lee Min-jae, Choi Jung-woon, Lee Ji-won, Choi Won-myeong, Do Geon-wu, Bang Eun-jung, and Jung So-ri.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.