Kim Sook Sparks Debate After Revealing a Top Star's Bad Character: Famous MCs Named in Online Speculation

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] As broadcaster Kim Sook mentioned the character of a famous entertainer she once encountered, comments began pouring in as people tried to guess who the person was, triggering an unexpected backlash.

Recently, the YouTube channel VIVO TV released a video showing Song Eun-i and Kim Sook speaking by phone with psychiatrist Lee Kwang-min about "human nature" and anger management.

The conversation began with a story about a fiancé who became unusually aggressive while driving. Lee Kwang-min explained that, unlike cases in which repressed emotions are partly released in anonymous settings such as games or inside a car, losing control of anger even when one's identity can be exposed is something that deserves close attention.

He also addressed situations in which a normally kind person shows a completely different side behind the wheel. He said, "When there is a goal involved, people can control their impulses," suggesting that anyone can wear a kind of "mask" when they have a purpose, such as winning someone over.

Hearing this, Kim Sook recalled a famous entertainer she had personally encountered in the past.

Kim Sook said, "There was a really famous celebrity back then," adding, "They were so awful. So I kept my distance. I thought, 'That person really has a rotten nature.'"

She said the person's reputation changed as their popularity declined. Kim Sook recalled, "Popularity can't last forever, so it eventually dropped. But then they became incredibly nice. Everyone around me said, 'They changed. They lost popularity and became a different person.'"

Kim Sook said she still did not believe it at the time. She stated, "I didn't believe it. I kept thinking, 'Their true nature is mean.'" Then the entertainer became popular again, and Kim Sook claimed that people's reactions changed once more.

Kim Sook said, "They got popular again. Then everyone came to me and said, 'Sook, you were right. Their true nature came out.'" Lee Kwang-min joked, "That's where the saying comes from that people are not something you can fix and use again," and Song Eun-i laughed as she shot back, "Doctor, aren't you here to fix people?"

Kim Sook did not reveal any specific details that would identify the entertainer's gender, name, or field of activity. However, after the video was released, comments and online communities began speculating about who she had been referring to.

Some users even brought up the names of well-known broadcasters and masters of ceremonies who had worked with Kim Sook in the past or were close to her, trying to identify the person. As a result, there are concerns that an unrelated entertainer could be caught in the crossfire as a specific name is repeatedly mentioned without clear evidence.

In fact, the only clues Kim Sook gave were that the entertainer was "extremely famous in the past" and that they "lost popularity for a while before becoming popular again." There is no basis for concluding that any specific celebrity mentioned online is the person in question.

Reactions have been mixed. Some people continue to speculate, saying, "I really want to know who it is," and "Isn't the clue that they lost popularity and then rose again?" Others, however, say, "It's dangerous to single someone out with this little information," "An innocent celebrity could end up taking the damage," and "We should stop mentioning names without evidence."

What began as a light conversation about "human nature" has turned Kim Sook's past anecdote into an unexpected search for a "famous celebrity," fueling debate online.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.