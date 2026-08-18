"Artful Eye Correction and Incision" Choi Jun-hee Shows Off Her Close-Up Eye "Tuning"...A Dramatically Different Look

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, shared an extreme close-up photo of her eyes after her third double-eyelid surgery. She showed the swelling and traces of surgery that had not yet fully faded, and said she would put on makeup as soon as the stitches were removed, expressing excitement about her changed appearance.

On the 17th, Choi Jun-hee posted a video on her social networking service (SNS) showing a close-up of her eyes as she recovered from the double-eyelid surgery.

The video clearly showed the defined double-eyelid line along her eyelids, as well as the stitches that had not yet been removed. She wrote, "Finally taking out the stitches. I need to do my makeup right away," signaling that her recovery was entering its final stage. She also expressed satisfaction with the result, saying, "You really nailed the eye correction and incision art."

This surgery is known to be Choi Jun-hee's third double-eyelid procedure. She has previously revealed the various surgeries and treatments she has undergone, including under-eye fat repositioning, eye corner surgery, rhinoplasty, and facial contouring.

After a previous eye procedure, Choi Jun-hee also shared photos of her face covered with tape and her swelling at its peak, describing it as "eye tuning."

Her dramatic transformation through dieting also drew major attention. Choi Jun-hee said her weight had risen to 96 kilograms due to steroid side effects during her battle with lupus, but she later reduced it to the 40-kilogram range. Along with her weight loss, she has openly shared her experiences with cosmetic surgery and procedures, attracting attention for her strikingly changed appearance.

Even as some people worry about repeated cosmetic surgery, Choi Jun-hee continues to openly document her journey toward the look she wants. Interest is also growing in how she will appear after makeup, now that she has even revealed the stitches from her third double-eyelid surgery.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Jo Seong-min, is currently active as an influencer, sharing her daily life through social networking service (SNS) and YouTube.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.