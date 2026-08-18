No Acting Experience, Yet Opposite Yoo Ah-in... Who Is Kim Do-I, the 2008-born Newcomer Who Beat 1,000-to-1 Odds?

Actor Yoo Ah-in, who had halted his activities after being convicted on charges of habitual drug use, is set to return with director Jang Jae-hyun's new film "Vampire." Attention is also turning to rookie Kim Do-I, who was cast as a lead alongside him. Born in 2008 and having debuted in the music industry this year, Kim is said to have been chosen by Jang after beating odds of about 1,000 to 1 despite having no acting experience.

On the 18th, distributor Next Entertainment World (NEW) unveiled the cast lineup for "Vampire." Yoo Ah-in will star alongside Lee Sung-min, Lee Joon-hyuk, Do-I, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Choi Hyun-wook. Filming will begin in earnest later this month.

"Vampire" is a mystery occult film about a contract killer of unknown identity who takes on a priest's request and pursues a mysterious cult group. It is Jang Jae-hyun's latest work after "The Priests," "Svaha: The Sixth Finger," and "Exhuma," which established him as one of Korea's leading occult film directors.

Yoo Ah-in plays a cold, calculating hitman who never wavers, no matter the situation. Lee Sung-min portrays a priest who breaks taboos for the sake of his beliefs, while Lee Joon-hyuk takes on the role of a cult member who longs for eternal life. Kim Do-I appears as a girl shrouded in mystery and serves as a key figure in the story.

Kim Do-I is making her acting debut through this project. According to NEW, she had no prior acting experience before "Vampire." Even so, she reportedly emerged as the final choice after a global audition with competition of roughly 1,000 to 1, drawing even more attention. With veteran actors such as Yoo Ah-in, Lee Sung-min, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Yoon Kyung-ho in the cast, Jang's decision to select a newcomer with no acting background for a major role is being seen as a bold move.

Kim first became known as an idol singer rather than an actress. Born on Oct. 21, 2008, she appeared last year on Mnet's Korea-Japan hip-hop survival show "Unpretty Rapstar: HIP POP Princess." She finished fifth in the program, which pitted Korean and Japanese contestants against each other, and joined the debut lineup.

She later became a member of the seven-member global hip-hop girl group H//PE Princess under the stage name Do-I. The group consists of Do-I, Nam Yuju, Coco, Niko, Yun Seo Young, Rino, and Kim Sujin, and officially debuted on May 27.

In just three months, Kim has gone from being a rookie girl group member to a "Jang Jae-hyun newcomer" who is now set to make her screen debut after beating 1,000-to-1 odds.

Jang has also drawn attention in his previous works for creating striking characters and bringing out fresh sides of his actors. Against that backdrop, interest is growing in why he chose Kim Do-I, born in 2008 and making her first acting attempt, for a central role and what kind of performance she will deliver.

What's more, she will be acting alongside major stars such as Yoo Ah-in, Lee Sung-min, and Lee Joon-hyuk in her very first project. Yoo, born in 1986, and Kim, born in 2008, will share the screen despite a 22-year age gap.

Meanwhile, "Vampire" recently held a script reading with its main cast in attendance and will begin filming this month. The film is aiming for a theatrical release in 2028.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.