Ji Sang-ryeol and Shin Bo-ram may be headed for marriage? "He could move from Incheon to Seoul"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Sang-ryeol shared an update on his relationship with Shin Bo-ram, whom he is publicly dating.

Recently, a video titled "The corner of single man Ji Sang-ryeol, who downs 10 bottles of soju from noon" was uploaded to Roborock Korea's YouTube channel.

In the video, the production team looked around Ji Sang-ryeol's home and asked, "We found a hair roller in the room. Is it yours, senior?" Ji Sang-ryeol replied, "I think it belongs to my sister-in-law."

The crew then found several toothbrushes in the bathroom and asked another question. Ji Sang-ryeol joked, "I have about 40 because so many guests come over."

At one point, the production team directly brought up his public relationship with Shin Bo-ram and asked, "Are you still dating well?" Ji Sang-ryeol answered without hesitation, "Yes, we're doing well," showing that his affection has not changed.

When asked whether he planned to keep living in Incheon, Ji Sang-ryeol gave a meaningful answer. "I was born in Incheon and I live in Incheon. But you never know now. Depending on how the relationship goes, I could end up in Seoul, or I could stay here in Incheon. You never know what life will bring," he said. He added, "What matters is that when I come back to my hometown, there is something comforting about it."

Ji Sang-ryeol, who said he has been dating Shin Bo-ram for less than a year, burst out laughing awkwardly when the MZ-generation production team asked whether he had celebrated their 100-day anniversary, drawing laughter.

Earlier, Ji Sang-ryeol also said on Channel Fullmoon in April, "I'm dating Shin Bo-ram warmly and well."

At the time, Ji Sang-ryeol also spoke candidly about some negative reactions to their relationship. He said, "There are comments saying, 'She seems much younger, Ji Sang-ryeol doesn't seem that handsome, and is he trying to marry her because he has money?'" He continued, "Then when you look at someone, who doesn't consider appearance or financial stability? Everyone does. From a woman's perspective, if it's her first marriage, would she marry a beggar?"

"Think about it from the family's point of view," he added. "If possible, it's only natural to want to send your son or daughter off to a better environment."

Meanwhile, Ji Sang-ryeol met the 16-years-younger home shopping host Shin Bo-ram through his close friend Yeom Kyung-hwan on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband" last year, and the two later became a couple. After winning the Excellence Award in the Reality category at the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards, he declared their public relationship, saying, "I will continue my warm relationship with Shin Bo-ram."

The two also shared their love story through "Mr. House Husband." Ji Sang-ryeol also revealed, "At first, my thoughts about marriage went back and forth. But now I have a firm resolve that I should get married," drawing continued attention to what the couple will do next.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.