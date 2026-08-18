Kim Min-guk sheds the label of “Kim Sung-joo’s son” and begins full-fledged content production, drawing on his NYU major

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung Reporter] Kim Sung-joo’s son, Kim Min-guk, is stepping forward this time not as a cast member, but as “PD Kim Min-guk.”

On the 17th, Kim Min-guk shared an update on his social media, saying he had traveled to Switzerland with Lee Su-hyun, film-focused YouTuber Seung-guk Lee, and singer Park Chan-young. He also revealed that he personally served as producer for the upcoming “game episode” video, which will be released soon.

In particular, since Kim Min-guk is currently majoring in video production, anticipation is growing over how the video he edited himself will turn out.

Kim Min-guk entered New York University (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts in 2023 and is studying film and TV production. Even at the time of his admission, he drew attention after it became known that he dreamed of becoming a film director.

After showing his variety-show charm in front of the camera for years, Kim Min-guk is now signaling a new role as a creator who plans and edits videos himself. Kim Min-guk, who first became known through MBC's "Dad! Where Are We Going?," may now appear before the public not as "Kim Sung-joo's son" or a variety-show guest, but as "PD Kim Min-guk." As he said he would take on the producer role and handle editing himself by applying what he has learned in his major, attention is turning to whether he will expand his career beyond TV appearances and work as a content creator.

Earlier, Lee Su-hyun released a travel video from Switzerland on her YouTube channel featuring Seung-guk Lee, Kim Min-guk, and Park Chan-young. At the time, Lee Su-hyun said she had become close with Kim Min-guk through Seung-guk Lee's introduction.

Kim Min-guk also promoted the trip himself on social media. He wrote, "Something exciting happened recently," and added, "Switzerland. That Switzerland where the Alps run around and the mountain goats are beautiful." He then continued in his signature playful style, saying, "Seeing is believing. No matter how much I talk about it here, it will just hurt your eyes. Please check it out on Su-hyun noona's YouTube channel."

He also expressed his deep affection for Lee Su-hyun. Kim Min-guk said, "Su-hyun noona has a heart as beautiful as her voice," and added, "Throughout the trip, she took in all of Kim Min-guk's ridiculous jokes without a single complaint, with the heart of Mother Teresa." He went on to say, "I ended up going to Switzerland, a place I never imagined I would visit in my lifetime, thanks to noona," and added, "I want to take this opportunity to thank her again. I love you. There will never be a noona in my life greater than Lee Su-hyun."

Interest is now building in what Kim Min-guk, who is studying film and video production at NYU, will create with his self-produced "Switzerland game episode" and whether he will continue his activities in earnest as "PD Kim Min-guk."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.