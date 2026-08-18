Cho Yeo-jeong Puts Others First, Shielding Park Eun-young from Splattering Oil

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Cho Yeo-jeong warmed hearts by showing how attentively she looks after the people around her, even during filming.

On the JTBC show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," which aired on the 16th, a 15-minute cooking showdown was held using ingredients from Cho Yeo-jeong's refrigerator.

That day, Cho Yeo-jeong said, "Today, dieting is not the issue. Even if it's a calorie bomb, I want to eat something delicious and high in calories, like a cheat day." Kim Poong and Jung Ho-young then faced off in a high-calorie cooking battle.

While watching the cooking process, Cho Yeo-jeong became interested in Kim Poong making cucumber cream and suddenly stood up to move closer.

At that moment, Kim Poong was about to flip pizza dough boiling in oil, creating a situation where oil could splatter. Although Cho Yeo-jeong was standing farther forward, she quickly covered Park Eun-young's face with her hand so the oil would not hit her.

Cho Yeo-jeong's instinctive concern for others earned her the subtitle "sweet" on screen.

Her thoughtful care did not end there. Even during the break after the first cooking round, she stayed in the studio and called her manager over separately.

When the manager arrived a moment later, Cho Yeo-jeong said, "It's so delicious," and offered the chefs' buckwheat crepes and cold corn soup, inviting the manager to taste them too with her warm gesture.

Meanwhile, Cho Yeo-jeong is currently appearing in the Coupang Play series "The Affair Was Just the Beginning" and is set to return to the big screen with the film "Possible Love" in September.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.