BIGBANG to Release New Song After 4 Years on the Eve of Its Debut Anniversary... Eye-Catching Styling Draws Attention

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] BIGBANG has unveiled another set of stylish teaser images.

With the group set to release its first new song in four years, "BiiiG," tomorrow (the 19th), BIGBANG raised global fans' anticipation to a peak by releasing additional teaser images.

In a low-angle shot, BIGBANG immediately commanded attention with intense gazes and photogenic gestures, leaving a strong impression through presence alone. G-Dragon wore a red jacket adorned with elaborate embroidery, Taeyang opted for a blue-toned semi-casual look, and Daesung completed a unique style with a refined black fur piece and leather pants, each highlighting their own individuality.

Another image captured BIGBANG's free-spirited yet hip energy. Unknown figures wearing black masks and colorful wigs created an unusual atmosphere, while the added motion blur effect amplified the dynamic appeal. Behind them, a three-tier cake model that had been revealed the day before appeared again, heightening curiosity.

With just one day left before the release, the mood has already been fully warmed up. From an unmatched charisma to a surreal aura reminiscent of a work of art, and from vivid colors to distinctive objects that created a striking mood, BIGBANG has won over fans each time its teaser content was unveiled with unpredictable concepts and remarkable versatility.

BIGBANG will release its new digital single "BiiiG" at 6 p.m. on the 19th, the 20th anniversary of its debut. A preview of the track released earlier delivered a strong sense of addiction with its rhythmic yet sharp beat and the instantly memorable lyric "Big." As the song hinted at a distinctive musical world shaped by the group's identity, global fans have responded enthusiastically, expressing high expectations for the full track.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG will release "BiiiG" and launch its 20th anniversary world tour, "BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >." The tour will begin in Goyang on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, and continue for a total of 33 shows across 19 cities worldwide, including North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. The group also plans to mark its 20th anniversary in style with a range of projects, including fan events and media exhibitions around the Han River and Jamsil.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.