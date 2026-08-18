"Lee Hyori Copycat" Kwon Yuri Faces Uncomfortable Gaze Over 'I Live Alone' Jeju Daily Life... Friend Appears: "Can't Just Put on a Show"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] After Girls' Generation's Yuri's daily life in Jeju Island was revealed, some expressed discomfort, claiming it was merely for show.

In response, an acquaintance personally left a comment to actively defend Yuri. On the 17th, MBC's "I Live Alone" released a preview video featuring Yuri's life in Jeju. In the video, Yuri woke up at 3 AM and started her day by doing yoga on the beach with an acquaintance.

She explained, "I woke up before sunrise to make the most of the day. I wanted to do sunrise yoga in front of the beach," adding, "It's about talking with my body and slowly waking it up. " After finishing yoga, Yuri headed to her own hideout, which was created by converting a green van.

She revealed her philosophy on life, saying, "(The van) is uncomfortable, but I don't think you can gain anything special while being comfortable. " Later, while having a salad for breakfast with her acquaintance, Yuri remarked, "It doesn't look like salad, it looks like kimchi," and took out a cup of instant noodles, devouring it in an instant. For dessert, she ate a large amount of bread, saying, "I emptied everything and then filled up again.

" Afterwards, she rested by taking a leisurely nap inside the van. Upon the release of the video, many netizens showed positive reactions, saying, "I want to retire from my company someday and live like Yuri," "It feels good to see her living happily," "She is healthy, down-to-earth, and pretty," and "I wanted to see more of her life in Jeju, so thank you for appearing again. " On the other hand, some netizens expressed discomfort, saying, "I don't want to see videos of a girl group member going on a casual vacation to try living in Jeju for a month after succeeding," "It's boring," and "It seems like it's just for show.

" In particular, mentioning Lee Hyori, who lived in Jeju for a long time while running a yoga studio, they commented, "She seems like a copycat of Lee Hyori," and "She looks similar to Lee Hyori. " In response, an acquaintance of Yuri stepped forward personally. He asked for the misunderstanding regarding Yuri to be cleared up through a comment, saying, "You haven't met Yuri in person, have you? She isn't good at putting on a show.

I have met her in person several times. She is a really cool friend. Please look at her for who she is.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.