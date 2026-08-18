When His Daughter Reached Puberty, He Felt Like the Sky Had Fallen In... Kim Sung-soo Shares Tearful Reflections on Raising Her Alone After Losing His Wife

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Kim Sung-soo of the group Cool opens up about the hardships he faced raising his daughter alone after his wife's death.

On the KBS 1TV program airing on the 19th, Kim Sung-soo joins in as a helping hand to assist the Singles with their move and shows his deep affection for his only daughter.

That day, Kim Sung-soo said he has often cooked for his daughter and showed great interest in Shin Gye-sook's mapo tofu dish. As he carefully watched the recipe, he said, "I want to make this for my daughter," revealing his doting father side.

In particular, Kim Sung-soo looks back on the years he spent raising his daughter alone since she was 7 years old. Having gone through many difficulties while raising her by himself, he honestly admits that he was at a loss when she reached puberty and he did not know how to explain it to her.

Kim Sung-soo married in 2004 and had a daughter, but in 2012 he suffered the pain of losing his former wife in a sudden accident. Since then, he has lived as a single father, raising his young daughter on his own.

His daughter, now all grown up, has done so well that she even received a scholarship, making her father proud. Expressing his gratitude and pride, Kim Sung-soo says, "My daughter is the greatest achievement in my life," sharing his affection for her.

After hearing this, Hwang Shin-hye encourages Kim Sung-soo, who raised his daughter alone for so many years, saying, "A child must have grown up well thanks to her father."

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-soo also takes on the role of a "special support team" to help the Singles move. At Hwang Shin-hye's request, he rushes over and throws himself into moving heavy furniture such as sofas and dressing tables.

But the endless moving work eventually drains Kim Sung-soo's energy. As he keeps hammering nails without a break to assemble a platform bed, he finally collapses from exhaustion, drawing laughs as he contrasts with the Singles, who handle everything from carrying boxes to hammering nails with ease.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.