Lee Min-jung Keeps Her Promise to College Classmate Hwang Je-seong, Becomes Special DJ for Six Days on 'Hwang Je-seong’s Emperor Power'

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung will step in as a radio DJ, keeping her promise to college classmate Hwang Je-seong.

On the 18th, Lee Min-jung posted on her social networking service (SNS), "Ta-da. I’ll be your special DJ for one week starting today," and added, "Please go to Hwang Je-seong’s Emperor Power homepage and send in your stories."

In the photo she shared, Lee Min-jung is seen wearing headphones and sitting in front of a microphone, along with the caption, 'Special DJ Lee Min-jung, 8.18(Tue)~8.23(Sun).'

According to the announcement, Lee Min-jung will meet listeners as the special DJ for SBS Power FM's 'Hwang Je-seong’s Emperor Power' from that day through the 23rd. The show also encouraged listeners to send in a wide range of messages, from questions for Lee Min-jung to congratulatory notes and eyewitness stories.

In particular, her appearance as a special DJ drew attention because it was the real-life result of a promise she recently made with Hwang Je-seong on YouTube.

The two have maintained a long friendship as classmates in the Department of Acting and Performing Arts at Sungkyunkwan University. Hwang Je-seong previously appeared on Lee Min-jung's YouTube channel and shared memories from their college days. Last month, Lee Min-jung appeared on Hwang Je-seong's YouTube channel, 'From Today, Hwang Je-seong,' once again showing their close bond. Their college connection has also drawn attention many times, including Hwang Je-seong recalling that he heard Lee Min-jung was one of the so-called 'Apgujeong Three Goddesses' when he entered university.

In particular, at the end of the 'From Today, Hwang Je-seong' video released on the 10th of last month, Hwang Je-seong asked Lee Min-jung to appear on his radio show and YouTube channel. Lee Min-jung readily agreed, saying, "I’ll go on all of them," and Hwang Je-seong responded by promising to appear on her channel if she ever needed help in a hurry.

That cheerful exchange of favors became reality about a month later. As Lee Min-jung takes Hwang Je-seong's place behind the microphone on 'Hwang Je-seong’s Emperor Power,' the strong loyalty between the two college classmates is shining once again.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.