Tablo Reveals Why He and Kang Hye-jung Kept Fighting: "We Were Both Shocked After Marriage. What Have I Done?"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Epik High's Tablo revealed why he had long been in conflict with actress Kang Hye-jung.

On the 18th, a video titled "Extreme Relationship Advice: This Is Something You Really Need to Fix!" was uploaded to Tablo's YouTube channel.

While reading relationship advice posts from an overseas community, Tablo offered his own dating tips. In response to a post from a netizen who said their partner's home was messy, Tablo recalled, "I used to be really messy too. It was to the point that I had a serious problem. When I was in college, I wrote a lot. I wrote novels and even screenplay-like pieces. Whenever I had time, I wanted to write and create something. I spent none of that time cleaning. There were cups scattered all over my desk."

Tablo said he could not change even after his roommate pointed it out. "It got so bad that the room became so dirty he reported me to the school," he said. But even after that, he still did not fully break the habit of cleaning up his room. Tablo added, "That went on for a long time. Then I met my wife. The shock was mutual. Hye-jung is so good at organizing that back then, I could not understand it at all. I thought being that tidy was a waste of time. If Hye-jung bought a drink or yogurt, she would put it in the fridge, and there was a separate section just for yogurt, with all the labels facing forward. So when we got married and I realized this, she must have watched my room slowly fall apart and thought, 'What have I done?' We both thought that."

Tablo confessed, "Almost 100% of the times Hye-jung yelled at me were probably because of that. I kept losing things. When she shouted, I would push back and try to justify my room. I would say, 'I know where everything is. This is how I work best,' but that is complete nonsense. I lose everything in my room."

After repeated arguments, Tablo began cleaning his room to match Kang Hye-jung's standards. He explained, "The reason I got to this point is, of course, because we went on our honeymoon, took many family trips, and I got scolded a lot along the way. Then I slowly changed."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.