Hyukoh MV sparks debate as Japanese actress's great-grandfather was a prime minister during the Japanese colonial period

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Online criticism that Japanese actress Sakura Ando, who appears in the music video for Hyukoh's new song, is a "descendant of a war criminal" has surfaced, but verification shows that claim is not true.

Ando's maternal great-grandfather was Inukai Tsuyoshi, who served as Japan's 29th prime minister from 1931 to 1932 during the Japanese colonial period. Inukai was a politician who held office while Japan's rule over Korea continued.

As news of Ando's family background spread online, some users referred to her as a "descendant of a war criminal" or a "descendant of a war criminal family."

Some media outlets also introduced Ando as a "descendant of a war criminal," helping the phrase spread further.

However, Inukai Tsuyoshi was neither punished as a war criminal nor officially designated as one.

Inukai was assassinated in the May 15 Incident, carried out by young officers in the Japanese navy, while serving as prime minister in 1932. He was also a politician who clashed with the military, opposing its expansion and taking a cautious stance on recognizing Manchukuo. For that reason, calling his great-granddaughter Sakura Ando a "descendant of a war criminal" does not match the historical record.

That said, Inukai's view of Korea is a separate issue. He is known to have left writings that reflected imperialist and discriminatory views, including describing Korea and Koreans as subjects that needed Japan's guidance and modernization.

Ando's family background drew renewed attention because of her appearance in Hyukoh's new music video.

Hyukoh will release its new single "Godspeed!" at 6 p.m. on the 18th. It is the band's first new song in about six years, since the EP "through love."

Ando appears as the lead in the "Godspeed!" music video released ahead of the single.

Ando is one of Japan's best-known actresses and is also familiar to Korean audiences through films such as "Shoplifters," "Monster," and "100 Yen Love." Hyukoh said her appearance added depth and cinematic quality to the music video.

After Ando's casting became known, some fans and online users expressed disappointment with the choice, separate from the inaccurate label of "descendant of a war criminal."

Some pointed out that the song was being released just three days after National Liberation Day of Korea on the 15th and said it was disappointing that the lead role in a Korean band's music video was given to the great-granddaughter of a Japanese prime minister who held imperialist views toward Korea.

Others, however, argued that it is not appropriate to apply a ancestor's actions directly to Ando herself.

So far, there is no known evidence that Ando herself has expressed any historically problematic views regarding the Japanese colonial period or Korea.

In the end, the reaction surrounding Ando requires a distinction between two separate issues. Calling her a "descendant of a war criminal" is factually incorrect, but criticism of Hyukoh's casting choice based on Inukai's views of Korea and the timing of the release right after National Liberation Day is a different matter.

Meanwhile, Hyukoh, made up of Oh Hyuk, Lim Hyun-jae, Im Dong-geon, and Lee In-woo, debuted in 2014 with the EP "20." The new single "Godspeed!" will be released through various music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on the 18th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.