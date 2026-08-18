Jung Hae-in, who met Shin Se-kyung, ditches action for a real romance... "I'm happy not to be covered in fake blood"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Hae-in expressed excitement about his upcoming project with Shin Se-kyung.

On the 18th, the SBS variety show "Whenever Possible" released a preview clip titled, "Jung Hae-in is surprisingly proactive for a P-type. He even made a reservation so the older guys could eat something good."

The video showed Jung Hae-in, known as the "son of Dongjak District, Seoul" after living there for nearly 30 years, traveling around the neighborhood with Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Heo Sung-tae. He handled everything from searching for restaurants to making reservations in one go, drawing admiration from the older cast members.

During the segment, Yoo Jae-suk asked Jung Hae-in about his summer vacation plans. Jung Hae-in replied, "I have to start filming now," and added, "I'm doing a project called 'Love Virus' with Shin Se-kyung."

Yoo Jae-suk then said, "Our Hae-in keeps going for romance," showing his envy. Jung Hae-in made everyone laugh by answering, "This time, it's proper romance-romance."

He also said, "This time it's real romance. There's no action," and added, "It's been so long since I didn't have to wear fake blood makeup."

Until now, Jung Hae-in has appeared in projects with intense action and gritty scenes, including the Netflix series "D.P." and the film "I, the Executioner." This time, however, he is expected to set aside action and dive into a full-fledged romance with Shin Se-kyung.

"Love Virus," starring Jung Hae-in and Shin Se-kyung, is a romantic comedy. It follows a high-income elite couple with celebrity-level looks who have been dating for nine years and are preparing for marriage, when they suddenly give each other a "cheating prevention shot" and set off a chain of events.

Director Kim Seok-yoon, who helmed "The Light in Your Eyes," "law school," "My Liberation Notes," and "Heavenly Ever After," is at the center of attention as viewers wonder what kind of romantic comedy he will create with Jung Hae-in and Shin Se-kyung.

Meanwhile, "Whenever Possible" is a variety show in which Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, the show's MC duo, look for brief gaps in everyday life and deliver good fortune. In this episode, Jung Hae-in and Heo Sung-tae appear as guest friends and visit Dongjak District, Seoul. The show airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.