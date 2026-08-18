Kim Hyun-jung's car stopped in the middle of the highway: "My heart was racing, and the towing fee alone was 700,000 won"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kim Hyun-jung narrowly avoided a frightening accident.

On the 18th, Kim Hyun-jung posted a video along with a message saying, "I almost had an accident while heading to a performance in Jangseong County last Saturday. In the middle of a rainy highway, my car started making a popping sound from the accelerator. After that, the engine would not start, and the car came to a complete stop. Even now, just thinking about it makes me feel so shaken and my heart race. Fortunately, I finished the performance safely and returned to Seoul."

In the video, Kim Hyun-jung explained what happened. She said, "Something really huge happened the other day. I was driving when the accelerator suddenly started making a popping noise. I was trembling so much on the highway. The engine warning light kept coming on, the car kept getting worse, and later it would start and then stall again. So I turned everything off inside the car and waited until the tow truck arrived."

Recalling the moment, Kim Hyun-jung said, "And it was raining too. My heart was pounding so hard that I prayed with my hands together, hoping I could make it to the venue safely." She added, "I filmed my poor car being towed away." The video released afterward showed her car being pulled by a tow truck. Kim Hyun-jung also said, "It cost 700,000 won to get back to Seoul. I arrived safely in Seoul."

Her update reassured fans.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.