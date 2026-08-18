"Even Chaebols Take Taxis" The person who helped Joon Park with an interview was Chung Yoon-i of the Hyundai family — and the production team had no idea

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] A surprising behind-the-scenes coincidence was revealed on "Wassup Man."

A recent video uploaded to the YouTube channel "Wassup Man" was titled, "He’s famous for saying, 'Who came back from the trash can~?' So why is he headed for the trash can, maaan~? Let’s spill everything from the unreleased footage to the behind-the-scenes story."

The "Wassup Man" team released a behind-the-scenes video explaining why it edited out the celebrities Joon Park happened to meet by chance. In a previous episode, Park ran into Kwon Oh-joong by coincidence. Park, who had worked with Kwon through Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Soonpoong Clinic," thanked him, saying, "He helped me so much. I didn’t even have a manager back then, and I wore the same clothes every day. At lunchtime, I had no money, so if I just stood there, he would say, 'Let’s go eat together.' Song Hye-kyo and he both helped me a lot." When Kwon said he had come to see the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Park asked, "Why would you watch that? Wasn’t that made 20 years ago?" He had not realized that a sequel had come out 20 years later. The production team then explained the edit by saying, "He lacks empathy for younger viewers these days."

Park also once met Venerable Seonjae by chance at a Buddhist expo. The production team recognized the monk and was surprised, but Park did not know who he was. The team said, "We couldn’t have a conversation because he didn’t recognize him," drawing laughs as it explained the edit.

There was also the most surprising encounter, one that the production team said it only learned about after reading the comments. During a phone interview segment, Park stopped two women who had just gotten out of a taxi and interviewed them. The person who kindly agreed to help with the interview turned out to be Chung Yoon-i, the daughter of Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo and an advisor at Haevichi Hotel & Resort. Her appearance surprised not only the production team but also subscribers. Viewers reacted with comments such as, "A chaebol appearing like this?" "She’s Chairman Chung Eui-sun’s sister?" "Chaebols ride taxis and live modestly," and "So chaebols take taxis too," expressing surprise at Chung Yoon-i’s down-to-earth image.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.