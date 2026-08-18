Soyou Says She Considered Freezing Her Eggs at 30 but Gave Up: "I Didn't Want to Have My Child in a World Like This"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Singer Soyou revealed that she once seriously considered freezing her eggs, but eventually gave up. She also said that seeing young children wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way she thought about childbirth.

Soyou recently discussed dating, marriage, and childbirth on her YouTube channel, "Soyougi SOYOUGI."

Soyou recalled that in her early 20s, her ultimate goal in life was to become a mother. Separate from her success as a singer, she dreamed of building a happy family and having children. In fact, when she turned 30, she even planned to freeze her eggs. Her idea was to get her body in the best possible condition and then preserve her eggs while they were still healthy.

However, she abandoned the plan after learning that the egg-freezing process would require daily injections in her stomach. Her strong fear of needles was the decisive reason.

COVID-19 also played a role in changing how she viewed childbirth itself. Soyou recalled that the pandemic began around the time she turned 30, and she saw young children wearing masks whenever they went outside. She said it made her feel sorry for children who should have been able to run and play freely, but instead had to wear masks as part of daily life.

She added that she also began to feel there would be too many things to worry about and take care of after having a child. In the end, Soyou honestly admitted that she even came to think, "I don't want to have my child in a world like this." As her feelings about children changed, her views on marriage also shifted naturally. She said that from around age 32, she leaned toward not wanting to get married unless she planned to have children.

Meanwhile, Soyou is currently sharing her daily life and various stories with fans through her personal YouTube channel, "Soyougi SOYOUGI."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.