Ralral, Down from 77 kg to 68 kg, Quits the Alcohol She Drank Every Day for Two Years... On Day 12 of Sobriety, Her Collarbone Shows

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok reporter] Broadcaster Ralral has shared an update on her changed daily life after sticking to both dieting and sobriety.

She had previously admitted that she drank every day for two years after giving birth, and she has now reached day 12 of sobriety.

On the 18th, Ralral posted a selfie on her social networking service (SNS) account and wrote, "Day 12 of sobriety."

In particular, she drew attention by adding the caption, "My collarbone is showing (I ate everything except alcohol and my weight stayed the same)," to the photo. She said she has been eating as usual except for alcohol and that her weight has not changed, but she was pleased to see a more defined collarbone line. Ralral has also recently succeeded in losing weight. She had previously revealed on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Hangout with Yoo" that she weighed 77 kg, and later said that after about three months of dieting, she had dropped to the 68 kg range.

Interest in her sobriety update, following her diet progress, has grown because Ralral recently spoke candidly about the period when she relied on alcohol after giving birth.

Ralral previously revealed that she had undergone an ADHD test, saying, "I took the test and found out that I have ADHD." She also said she struggled to take her medication consistently, often forgetting whether she had taken it or even losing the pills.

In particular, she said she relied on alcohol after giving birth to cope with anxiety and other feelings.

"I was always anxious, noisy, and low on dopamine, so I depended on alcohol every day," Ralral said. "After I gave birth, I drank nonstop for two years. Every single day."

She added, "Otherwise, I couldn't get through it. It was hard, and it wasn't fun. When you drink, dopamine comes out, right? I was always dependent on alcohol."

This time, Ralral has personally confirmed that she is on day 12 of sobriety. She also said, "I ate everything except alcohol and my weight stayed the same," while welcoming the fact that her collarbone is now showing, drawing attention to her changing condition alongside her diet.

Meanwhile, Ralral announced in 2024 that she had married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior and was pregnant at the same time. In July of the same year, she gave birth to a daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.