You Eun-sung, Battling Brain Cancer, Opens Up About Near-Divorce with Kim Jung-hwa: "I Didn't Speak to Her for Two Weeks Because I Felt Hurt"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] CCM singer You Eun-sung candidly admitted that he had once thought about divorcing actress Kim Jung-hwa.

On the 17th, a video titled "I Heard About the Divorce Article from the Husband's Perspective" was uploaded to Kim Jung-hwa's YouTube channel.

In a previous video, Kim Jung-hwa said she had once considered divorcing You Eun-sung. The production team asked You Eun-sung the same question, and he also answered, "Yes."

The production team said, "Jung-hwa said she had thought about it all the way to the end when communication broke down," and You Eun-sung replied, "I feel the same way. There are times when I think, 'He doesn't understand me,' 'He can't get it,' or 'I explained it this far, but he still can't accept it.' At those moments, I feel like I am not an important person to that person. I thought that maybe it could happen."

You Eun-sung explained, "For example, I said, 'Kiss scenes are hard for me,' and she replied, 'Then you shouldn't have married an actor.' That made me feel like she didn't understand how I felt." He added, "But if I say, 'Honey, that kiss scene is going to air that day, so don't watch it,' it all disappears. Men are simple."

You Eun-sung said, "I actually don't talk much when something hurts me. I'm the type who thinks, 'If I don't say anything, won't they know?'" He added, "The longest I went without speaking was probably one or two weeks. During that time, Jung-hwa had a really hard time and wrote on KakaoTalk, 'How am I supposed to know if you don't tell me?'"

He went on to say, "I was glad when Jung-hwa said that. If you say, 'It's really hard for me to be in this bad period with you,' then you end up talking about what hurt you, don't you?" He added, "During that one- or two-week period, she really didn't know why I was upset." In response, Kim Jung-hwa expressed frustration, saying, "How would I know if you don't say anything?"

Meanwhile, CCM singer You Eun-sung married actress Kim Jung-hwa in 2013, and the couple has two sons.

You Eun-sung was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023. However, he said surgery was not necessary and that he only needed follow-up monitoring. "It's strange, but the cancer cells have not grown and have just stayed still, so they say I don't need surgery. I think I can just keep living without stress and continue with regular checkups," he said.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.