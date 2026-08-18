SOYOUGI's Korean medicine doctor boyfriend was her mother-in-law's ideal type... "She said she wanted to meet someone with droopy eyes"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung Reporter] Influencer SOYOUGI, whose real name is Kim Min-young, shared an update on her relationship with Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae, whom she is publicly dating. She said her family’s reaction was especially enthusiastic, adding that her mother even called Kim her ideal type.

SOYOUGI held a live broadcast on the 17th and interacted with followers in real time.

When one follower asked about her boyfriend Kim Hyung-bae’s age, SOYOUGI replied, "He is two years older than me. He is older." Since SOYOUGI was born in 1991, Kim Hyung-bae, who is two years older, was born in 1989.

She also answered candidly when asked about her parents’ reaction. SOYOUGI said they were "very happy," and especially described her mother’s response. "My mom said he is her ideal type," she said with a laugh. She added, "She said she had always wanted to meet someone with downturned eyes," showing her mother’s unusual fondness for Kim Hyung-bae.

The two also joke about their age without hesitation. SOYOUGI said she and Kim Hyung-bae laugh when they talk about how "we might have met when we were a little younger," and even call each other "old-kkeuk-kkeuk." She also revealed their comfortable dating routine, including playful questions such as, "How old were you during your prime?"

She also talked about how much Kim Hyung-bae knew about her in the past. According to SOYOUGI, he had seen her through a gaming broadcast before, but he was not a devoted fan. He later came to know her again when news about her divorce came out. SOYOUGI explained that he was not a fan who had known her well from the beginning. When asked when she started to like him, she said, "We went on our third or fourth date, and the back view of him in a coat looked like a prince. He said he fell for me when we had our first meal together."

The couple recently made their relationship public and has been openly sharing their dating journey. On the 1st, SOYOUGI posted couple photos with Kim Hyung-bae on her social networking service (SNS), directly revealing his identity. She had previously announced that she was dating while hiding her boyfriend’s face, but after speculation online quickly spread that he was Kim Hyung-bae, she publicly confirmed the relationship by tagging his SNS account.

SOYOUGI had also previously revealed how the two became a couple. After learning that they lived close to each other by chance, they began meeting often like neighborhood friends and naturally grew into lovers. She also shared their love story, saying Kim Hyung-bae asked, "What are we to each other?" before they officially started dating.

On the 13th, they also released their first couple vlog since going public. The two traveled together in Shanghai, China, and showed natural physical affection and date moments. SOYOUGI also said, "We will date beautifully. Please support us and look at us kindly," as she shared her feelings about making their relationship public.

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI married car racer Seo Joo-won in 2018 but divorced in 2022. About four years later, she drew attention by revealing a new romance with Kim Hyung-bae. Kim Hyung-bae is known as a second-generation Korean medicine doctor who graduated from the Department of Korean Medicine at Dongguk University. He also runs a health-related YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.