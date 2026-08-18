Heo Kyung-hwan Says His Real Estate Investment Paid Off: "Prices Rose Sharply in Two to Three Years, It Was Not Speculation" (Tipsy Interference)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan shared an anecdote about buying a house based on his own judgment, even when others tried to dissuade him.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel Tipsy Interference released an unreleased video titled "Unfinished Advice from Season 3."

During the show, Muzie brought up Heo Kyung-hwan's real estate investment. He opened by saying, "I told you not to buy all that real estate, but you need some stubbornness. There has to be some risk."

Heo Kyung-hwan then recalled the time he searched for a home in person. He said, "I really wanted to buy a house. Back then, loans were easy to get. I did not go through anyone because I was afraid of being scammed." He added, "I went to a real estate office in the area where I live and asked the owner, who looked kind, 'I have this much money right now, and I want to buy a house.'"

He explained that rather than relying on help or introductions from people around him, he visited a real estate agency himself and spoke honestly about his situation. He recalled, "I bought it with a loan. Older guys around me asked, 'Why did you buy it?' So I said, 'I do not know, I just wanted to have my own home.'"

His decision later led to an unexpected result. The price of the house he had bought rose sharply within just two to three years.

Heo Kyung-hwan said, "That house suddenly went up a lot over about two to three years," and added that after selling it, "I ended up moving to Geumho-dong and Oksu-dong." He also emphasized, "It was not speculation. It was my home." He continued, "If you move based on what other people say, the disappointment when things do not work out is beyond words."

Kim Sohee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.