Heo Kyung-hwan Reveals the Secret to Sitting Beside Yoo Jae-suk: It Was "An Awl in a Pocket" — "If You Keep Doing Your Work Without Doubt, People Will Recognize You Someday" (Tipsy Interference)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan, who is enjoying a second peak in his career, shared a Chinese idiom that reflects his outlook on life and spoke firmly about his beliefs.

On the 18th, YouTube channel Tipsy Interference released an unreleased video titled "Season 3: Unfinished Interference."

That day, Heo Kyung-hwan, Muzie, and Ahn Jae-hyun shared drinks and talked about their lives. The three naturally continued their candid conversation by each choosing a Chinese idiom that could represent their personal philosophy.

Ahn Jae-hyun was the first to choose "being swayed by every joy and sorrow." He explained that he hopes to avoid emotional ups and downs, saying he wants to stay calm rather than becoming overly happy or discouraged depending on the situation.

Muzie chose "always be kind to one another" as the attitude he values most. He said, "What I have always thought to myself is 'always be kind to one another.' I try to be kind three or four times, but if the other person has no manners, I end the relationship there," revealing his standards for relationships.

Heo Kyung-hwan chose "An Awl in a Pocket" as one of his favorite sayings. The phrase means that an awl hidden in a pocket will eventually poke out, suggesting that people with outstanding talent or ability will ultimately stand out, no matter how hard they try to hide it.

Heo Kyung-hwan said, "Among the sayings I like, there is one called 'An Awl in a Pocket.' It's like an awl inside a pocket," adding, "A talented person will stand out anytime, anywhere."

He then drew on his own experience and thoughts, saying, "If you keep doing what you do without doubting yourself, people with real ability will show it. It may not always be true over time, but that's how I see it."

After hearing Heo Kyung-hwan's story, Muzie and Ahn Jae-hyun nodded in agreement. The two responded, "That's right," and added, "In the end, it all comes down to character," wrapping up the conversation.

Meanwhile, Heo Kyung-hwan joined MBC's Hangout with Yoo as a regular member in March.

Kim Sohee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.