Ahn Jae-hyun Recalls BTS in Their Rookie Days: "They Came Up to Us First Even Though We Weren't in the Same Field" (Tipsy Interference)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Muzie and actor Ahn Jae-hyun shared a heartwarming story about BTS.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel "Tipsy Interference" released an unreleased video titled "Leftover Comments from Season 3."

That day, Muzie recalled an episode involving BTS and began by saying, "There was an incident that made me feel very sorry to BTS and also made me feel a bit small."

Muzie shared a story about meeting a BTS member at the after-party of an acquaintance's wedding in the past. He said, "There was an after-party for a wedding of someone we both knew. BTS were already global superstars at the time," and added, "I still hadn't memorized the members' faces then."

Although BTS was already enjoying worldwide popularity, Muzie could not clearly tell the members apart. He recalled, "I was having a glass of wine when Jin came over. So I said, 'Haven't you guys become way too big?' and he very politely said, 'Not at all. Please enjoy your time,' and walked away."

But the member Muzie thought was Jin was actually V. Muzie said, "I didn't know it was V, so I said, 'Oh, Jin.' I felt so sorry right there. But V didn't even correct me and just left. I guess he didn't think it was necessary," drawing laughter.

After hearing that, Ahn Jae-hyun said, "I think he did that because he didn't want to embarrass you," showing his agreement with V's reaction. He then brought up another heartwarming memory involving BTS members.

Ahn Jae-hyun recalled, "We used to go to the same salon a long time ago. Even when they were rookies, they were so, so polite."

He added, "Normally, people don't greet you first if you're not in the same field, but they would come up to me first and say, 'Hello, hyung.' I still remember that."

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.