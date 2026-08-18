The Wife of the 'Ramen Couple' in Neglect Controversy Slams 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp': "If I Die, This Kind of Show Will Disappear"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] A comment believed to have been written by the wife of the 23rd-season 'ramen couple' from 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' has spread online, intensifying the controversy.

On the JTBC variety program 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp,' which aired on the 13th, the household investigation and counseling process for the 23rd-season 'ramen couple' was revealed.

That day, the wife claimed that her husband had assaulted her. She said, "He tied me up and hit me when I was pregnant," and "He slapped me unilaterally," recounting past conflicts between the couple. However, after video footage filmed by the husband’s side was later released, the couple’s accounts began to diverge, and the dispute entered a new phase.

The wife’s parenting style also came under fire. Viewers saw her secretly eating snacks her husband had made for their 6-year-old daughter, and the show also aired scenes of the couple feeding their three children nothing but ramen, sparking accusations of neglect.

After the broadcast, a wide range of reactions poured in online about the 'ramen couple.' As debate continued over the cast member’s behavior and the couple’s conflict, a YouTube video related to episode 95 of 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' recently drew fresh attention after a comment believed to have been written by the wife appeared.

The commenter identified herself as the "wife of the ramen couple" and strongly pushed back against those posting malicious remarks. She said, "I’ll die after the broadcast ends. Then shows like this will disappear, won’t they? You don’t seem very broad-minded either," adding, "You say you’re worried about the children, but you’re hurting them even more. If the children are guilty of neglect, then you are guilty of murder."

She went on to plead, "It was probably a mistake to appear on 'Divorce Deliberation Camp.' Don’t judge someone else’s life so carelessly based on that one video."

She also spoke about her family situation and mental health struggles. She said, "What do you know? Don’t weigh someone else’s life. Not everyone with depression lives the same way. Symptoms differ from person to person. It’s the same with every illness," adding, "Don’t talk lightly about people who came on the show because of debt. If you make others cry, you’ll end up crying blood. I hope you don’t commit a sin."

The comment contained both a plea not to judge her life and family based only on what was shown on air, and a strong backlash against criticism directed at her. It appears she was expressing frustration that the scenes broadcast on the show differ from her actual circumstances.

Meanwhile, 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' is a program that follows couples on the brink of divorce as they confront their conflicts, undergo counseling, and seek a new path forward.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.