Jung Hae-in's Handsome Younger Brother Was Actually His Manager: "My Mom Made Him My Lackey" (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] It has been revealed that actor Jung Hae-in's manager is his younger brother.

On the 18th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s variety show "Whenever Possible" released a pre-release video titled "A suspiciously planned guide moment that seems like an 'MBTI' P type ↗ (ft. not even eating)". The video featured Jung Hae-in and Heo Sung-tae, the lead actors of the drama "There Is a Chance," appearing as guests.

During the conversation, Jung said, "I have one younger brother who is seven years younger than me."

When Yoo Yeon-seok asked, "What does your brother do?" Jung replied, "He works as my manager," drawing attention. It was revealed that the manager who handles the actor's schedule from the closest distance is none other than his own brother.

It also drew attention when it was revealed that Jung's brother is the person in a photo that once went viral online.

In the past, a photo circulated on online communities showing a man holding a large umbrella over Jung Hae-in as he appeared at an airport. At the time, some internet users argued over the so-called "umbrella treatment," speculating that Jung had made his manager hold the umbrella. Based on a single photo, people guessed at the relationship between the actor and his manager, which led to misunderstandings.

But once it became known that Jung Hae-in's manager was his younger brother, the photo was seen in a new light. With the later revelation that his brother had been working beside him as his manager, the scene of holding the umbrella could now be understood as something that happened naturally between family members.

Yoo Yeon-seok also laughed and said, "That only makes sense because you're family, right?" Jung jokingly described his brother as "my mom-made lackey." It was a blunt expression, but it clearly showed the easy, close bond between the brothers, who have spent many years together.

Jung also said he is still handling his schedule with his brother. When Yoo Yeon-seok asked, "Did he come with you today too?" Jung answered, "Yes. We always move together."

As both family and coworkers, their relationship is not an easy one. Yoo Jae-suk noted, "It's not easy to go around the set together," pointing to the practical difficulties of working with family.

Jung responded honestly, saying, "That's right. We both have to make a lot of effort. But when it's good, it's really good."

Meanwhile, "Whenever Possible," featuring Jung Hae-in and Heo Sung-tae, will be released tonight at 9 p.m. on the 18th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.