Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young Turned Down Multiple Couple Ad Offers Because They Felt Awkward: "We Only Filmed Separate Takes"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actors Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young said they had turned down couple ad shoots because they felt awkward appearing together.

On the 18th, a video titled "A First in History! Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young's First Couple Talk Show in 16 Years of Marriage" was released on Ko So-young's YouTube channel.

Ko So-young said she had planned a segment called the "Ko So-young Show" because she wanted to invite acquaintances and create a place to talk. She then invited Jang Dong-gun, saying, "I thought hard about the first guest, and I felt I had to bring this person on first. There was also pressure from the production team."

The couple married in 2010 and are now in their 16th year of marriage. When the Producer/Director asked, "When the children grow older, there will come a day when they start dating on their own and close their doors, never coming out. What then?" Ko So-young laughed and replied, "My husband said that because of that, once the kids leave our arms, we'll have more time just the two of us, so we should get close then. That's why I set up this time today. In fact, after we got married, we hardly ever had time alone together."

Jang Dong-gun also drew attention when he said, "After we got married, we received a lot of couple ad offers, but we felt awkward, so we couldn't film any of them." Ko So-young explained, "We did film one ad together, but we shot separately. The condition was that we had to film it separately, like a men's version and a women's version."

If they had actually completed every couple ad shoot together, the fee would have been enormous. The Producer/Director expressed surprise, saying, "Today is a historic day. You wouldn't do it even for billions in ad money," and Ko So-young made everyone laugh by saying, "Now we do."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.