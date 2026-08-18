Baek Jin-hee, who is publicly dating, gets a blunt warning from Jung Hye-sung: "Please don't meet another jerk. I told you to break up, but you never listen"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Jung Hye-sung bluntly expressed her frustration over her close friend Baek Jin-hee's love life.

On the 18th, the YouTube channel Jinny Is Back released a video titled, "Please take good care of our friendship. Why Baek Jin-hee burst into tears while having brunch with actress Jung Hye-sung (feat. the one who wants to expose things vs. the one who wants to protect them)."

That day, Baek Jin-hee chatted with her close friend Jung Hye-sung about various topics. Baek Jin-hee also opened up about her worries, saying, "I have something on my mind, but I don't really have anything I like," and Jung Hye-sung asked, "Do you really have to have something you like? How do you relieve stress, unnie?" When Baek Jin-hee said, "Honestly, I just end up crying at home," Jung Hye-sung sympathized and said, "That's true. You never lean on anyone, and whenever something happens, you always just stay by yourself."

Jung Hye-sung then said, "I think who is beside you at that moment matters. I hope a good person appears and comforts you when something happens, instead of letting you cry alone," expressing hope for Baek Jin-hee's new romance. The production team also reacted, saying, "She really needs to start dating soon."

Jung Hye-sung then looked at Baek Jin-hee and said, "You were the one who dated the wrong person. How many times do I have to tell you to break up? I've said it so many times my ears are probably covered in calluses." She added, "You don't really listen to me. I don't have high expectations. I just hope you don't meet another crazy person," drawing laughter. Baek Jin-hee burst out laughing and said, "I got scolded every day. I'll do better."

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee publicly dated actor Yoon Hyun-min in 2016, but they broke up in 2023.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.