Kim Bin Woo, Who Moved Abroad, Heads to Bali Ahead of Her Family... "I'm Not Lonely or Bored"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Bin Woo shared an update after moving to Bali.

On the 18th, Kim Bin Woo posted photos and videos on her social media, saying, "The sea is just a stone's throw away, but I had never once stepped on the sand."

She was seen spending time alone in Bali, enjoying a relaxed pace of life. She added, "I played music, lay still on the bed, and scrolled through my phone for three or four hours. I only went out for two or three hours. When I came back to the accommodation and got sleepy again, I slept for one or two hours. If I got hungry, I ate bread or cup noodles I had bought earlier in the day. Before I knew it, four days had flown by. I wasn't lonely at all, and I wasn't bored either. The more time passed, the more I thought I could use five more days like this, and I also found myself missing the kids."

Earlier, Kim Bin Woo said last month, "We are moving to Bali soon," as she revealed her relocation plans. Her visa was issued first, so she left for Bali six days ahead of her family. Once her entire family arrives in Bali, she plans to begin a second chapter of life there in earnest.

Meanwhile, Kim Bin Woo married a businessman two years her junior in 2015, and they have one son and one daughter. In May, she sparked controversy over noise between floors after playing loud music and dancing during a late-night live broadcast.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.