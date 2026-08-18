Lee Min-jung Reveals Her Son's Foot Odor, Then Quickly Backtracks: "He Might Get Angry"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Min-jung drew laughs after sharing the very down-to-earth daily life of her husband Lee Byung-hun and their son Jun Hoo.

On the 18th, a video introducing various room sprays and fragrance items was uploaded to Lee Min-jung's YouTube channel.

That day, Lee Min-jung introduced the fragrance products she actually uses, along with Lisa, the daughter of a close acquaintance who creates content about perfumes.

As she sampled different room sprays and talked about them, Lee Min-jung introduced a product she usually uses at home to remove odors, and naturally brought up her son Jun Hoo.

Speaking about a product with a hinoki and phytoncide scent, Lee Min-jung said, "It's really good for getting rid of sweat smell and also for removing any unpleasant odors in a room," adding that it is easy to use without feeling burdensome.

She then honestly admitted, "This is a little embarrassing to say, but I also spray it where my kids' foot odor has passed through."

Her son Jun Hoo, who plays basketball, also came up in the conversation. Lee Min-jung showed her realistic side as a mother, saying, "You thought he came back from basketball and wouldn't smell like feet?"

But she soon changed her tone, as if aware that her son might watch the video, which made viewers laugh.

Lee Min-jung quickly clarified, "Jun Hoo might get angry again," and added, "It's not that Jun Hoo is like that. He just exercises a lot and runs around all the time."

She also shared a glimpse of her daily life with her husband, Lee Byung-hun.

While introducing a soap-scented product she likes, Lee Min-jung said she uses it so often that she even sprays it on her clothes. She explained that it has the scent of freshly washed laundry and said she had even tried it on her bed.

Lee Min-jung then relayed Lee Byung-hun's reaction, saying, "I sprayed it all over the bed and was walking around saying, 'This is what it smelled like,' and then Oppa came over and asked, 'Did you wash the bed again?'"

Even though she had not actually washed the bedding, the scent was so clean that her husband thought it had been laundered. Lee Min-jung added more laughter by saying she thought, "Oh, so that's what he thinks washed bedding smells like."

Lee Min-jung also added to the fun by describing scents in her own unique way. She once drew attention for comparing a fragrance to "a general who came back bleeding and took a shower," and that day she again made the set burst into laughter by smelling different scents and imagining things like "a bleeding chef," "a mansion in Los Angeles," and "a mountain lodge with snow."

When a guest said to Lee Min-jung, "Auntie likes the general perfume, right?" she laughed and shot back, "Was that the image I had?"

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.