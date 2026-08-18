Hwang Bo-ra's 2-year-old son spits on his grandmother's face... "I wondered if I was raising him to be rude," mother reflects (Boravariety)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Hwang Bo-ra reflected on raising her 2-year-old son and expressed unexpected regret.

On the 18th, a video titled "'Should We Live Here?' Hwang Bo-ra's last summer vacation in Seoul, where she did not want to go back | Kim Yong-gun's villa, real-life parenting" was released on the YouTube channel Boravariety. The video showed Hwang Bo-ra and her family spending their summer vacation at the villa of her father-in-law, actor Kim Yong-gun.

At the villa in Yangpyeong County, Hwang Bo-ra's family enjoyed playing in the stream, went grocery shopping, and took part in various activities for their child. They stepped away from their busy routine for a while and enjoyed simple happiness in nature.

In particular, Hwang Bo-ra spoke openly about the pressure she usually feels about parenting in Seoul while spending time at the villa.

She said, "It's a little different from life in Seoul. In Seoul, if the child doesn't go to daycare on Saturday or Sunday, I wonder how I should play with him or how I should pass the time. But here, I can relax without time restrictions. The pressure disappears," expressing satisfaction with the different parenting environment.

She added, "Should we live here until the child starts elementary school? I wonder if we should live in this quiet nature," revealing her thoughts about raising a child in a natural setting. She seemed to feel deeply satisfied with spending enough time with her child away from fixed schedules and repetitive daily life.

But after the enjoyable summer vacation ended and she returned to Seoul, Hwang Bo-ra faced the realities of parenting again.

Back in Seoul, her parents were shown taking care of her son Woo-in. Then an unexpected incident occurred: Woo-in spat on his maternal grandmother's face.

Hwang Bo-ra immediately disciplined her son, saying, "You won't do that anymore, right? Are you going to spit?" Her mother also responded, "I won't," and the situation was brought under control.

Later, Hwang Bo-ra reflected on her parenting style through subtitles on the screen. She admitted, "It made me think about whether I have been raising him to be rude."

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, the son of Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo, and they have a son, Woo-in.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.