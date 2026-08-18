Famous Fighter Who Appeared on "1 Night 2 Days" Responds to Ex-Wife's Child Support Allegations: "I Have Done My Part"

Photo = Bae Myung-ho's SNS

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mixed martial arts fighter Bae Myung-ho, who became widely known after appearing on KBS2's "1 Night 2 Days," directly responded to claims from his ex-wife, A, that he had failed to pay child support and had unresolved financial issues.

On the 18th, Bae posted a lengthy message on his social media account and laid out his position on his ex-wife's recent claims about their divorce and child support.

Referring to A's earlier statement that she was "not writing this to blame anyone or to shape public opinion," Bae said, "She must have known this would be the beginning of a painful story for everyone involved."

He then explained the marriage and divorce process, saying, "I cannot put every detail of our story into writing, but we ended things through mutual agreement."

In particular, he took a different position from A on financial support, including child support.

Bae claimed, "I did my best for my child and continued to provide financial support beyond child support, fulfilling the terms we mutually agreed on during our amicable divorce and taking responsibility for the family I could not ultimately protect."

He did acknowledge, however, that there are matters now awaiting a legal ruling.

Bae said, "There are differences between both sides over the legal interpretation of the conditions of our amicable divorce, and we are now waiting for a legal decision on that."

He added, "I do not think issues such as the timing of the unpaid child support and the reasons it went unpaid should be judged from only one side's perspective. I will respect and follow the court's objective ruling on this matter."

He also warned that he may take strong action against criticism directed at him and his family.

Bae stated, "I will no longer tolerate one-sided claims that ignore these circumstances or false information that leads to excessive criticism and harm to me and my family."

He added, "Through my legal representative, I will actively respond to defamation, insult, and related issues as well."

Earlier, Bae's ex-wife, A, had publicly shared her position on the divorce process through her social media account.

A claimed, "I am seeking a legal judgment on the nonpayment of child support, the failure to carry out the terms agreed upon at the time of the divorce, the financial burden including the other party's personal debts that I had to resolve instead, and the issues that arose during the breakdown of the marriage."

As Bae has now responded directly, the two sides remain divided over whether child support was paid and whether the terms of their amicable divorce were fulfilled. Bae says he is currently waiting for the court's judgment on the related disputes.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.