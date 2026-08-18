Lee Hyori Says She Lived with Lee Sang-soon for Two Years Before Marriage, "Now That We're Married, I Can Say It Proudly" (Love War)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori revealed that she lived with her husband, Lee Sang-soon, for about two years before they got married.

In episode 9 of the JTBC variety show Love War, which aired on the 18th, the story of a couple struggling with the boyfriend's intense possessiveness was introduced.

In the story, the boyfriend said he fell for his girlfriend at first sight because she resembled Kim Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM and Karina of aespa, and then began to feel increasingly anxious. The girlfriend said his possessiveness grew worse, adding, "He asked to live together after two weeks, and to get married after a month."

The two are now living together. Watching the story, Lee Hyori reflected on her own dating experience and shared her thoughts on living together before marriage.

Lee Hyori said, "Living together is not a bad thing. I lived with Sang-soon oppa for about two years," and added, "Now that I'm married, I can talk about it openly. It was good."

After hearing that, Choi Daniel asked, "There are good things about being together, but doesn't that also lead to arguments?"

Lee Hyori agreed, saying, "That's true. I think that's the case for the two of them as well." She also pointed out the practical side of living together, noting that couples come to see not only each other's strengths but also sides they had never known before.

She then continued her candid remarks about married life with Lee Sang-soon. "We even smell each other's armpits," she said, drawing laughter.

Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013. After living on Jeju Island, she moved to Seoul in 2024. Last year, she opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, and now teaches classes there herself.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.