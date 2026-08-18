Who Was Lee Hyori's Ex? "I Wasn't Exactly Easygoing. We Fought So Much I Went Through Three or Four Phones" (Love War)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori candidly opened up about her dating style in her 20s.

On the JTBC variety show Love War, which aired on the 18th, comedian Pungja and actor Choi Daniel appeared as special diplomats in place of Kim Hee-chul (Heechul).

That day, Choi Daniel described his dating style as "about as much as everyone else does" and said, "Once I open my heart, I tend to date for a long time. The longest I have dated was five years."

After hearing that, Choi Daniel asked Lee Hyori, "Do you fight a lot?"

Lee Hyori answered without hesitation, "I fight a lot." She added, "In my 20s, I had a fiery personality, and the men I liked were not exactly easygoing either."

She said that, because both sides had strong personalities, there were plenty of conflicts during those relationships. Looking back on her dating life in her 20s, Lee Hyori said, "But now that I think about it, I miss those days too."

Recalling those intense relationships, she made the studio laugh by saying, "We would fight, throw our phones and break them, and I would go through three or four phones."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.