'Choi Jin-sil's Daughter' Choi Jun-hee, 55kg Weight Loss → 3rd Double Eyelid Surgery: "You Must Lose Weight Before Plastic Surgery"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Influencer Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, has shared her thoughts on plastic surgery.

On the 18th, Choi Jun-hee posted a video on her account along with the caption, "96kg → 41kg. And speaking from someone on their third attempt at double eyelid surgery.

" Choi Jun-hee advised, "If you plan to lose weight, finish the major weight loss first before considering plastic surgery. " However, she emphasized, "This is absolutely not to say that 'you have to be thin to be pretty,'" drawing a line that weight itself is not the standard of beauty.

Citing her own experience, she explained that thoughts on plastic surgery can change significantly before and after weight loss. Choi Jun-hee candidly confessed, "The eyes I wanted when I weighed 96kg were truly different from the eyes I wanted after losing a lot of weight.

I learned this firsthand through money. " She continued, "What I want to say today is, 'You must lose weight before getting plastic surgery.

' This is heartbreaking advice from someone who went from 96kg to 41kg. " Choi Jun-hee, who is currently five days post-double eyelid surgery, revealed that she underwent incisions, eye shape correction, and epicanthoplasty during the procedure.

She then explained, "First of all, 96kg and 41kg are completely different canvases. " She noted that her face shape and impression actually changed as she went through weight loss, and consequently, the image she desired also changed.

Choi Jun-hee stated, "As I lost weight, my face shape and impression changed, so the eyes, nose, and facial volume I pursue changed as well. " She added, "When I was overweight, I looked at my eyes in isolation, but now it feels like I look at them in terms of overall balance.

" However, she repeatedly emphasized that this does not mean one must unconditionally lose weight to a minimum before undergoing plastic surgery. Her intention is to suggest that one should lose weight to an appropriate weight that can be maintained healthily, observe the changes in one's face sufficiently, and then decide whether to proceed with surgery.

She added, "If I were to go back to 96kg, I wouldn't even make an appointment at a plastic surgery clinic. I would create my final canvas first.

Everyone, don't make the same mistake I did. " Having personally experienced a significant weight loss of 55kg, Choi Jun-hee offered realistic advice to those considering plastic surgery based on her own trial and error.

She garnered attention by candidly sharing her experience, stating that the changes in her face before and after weight loss could even change the standards for plastic surgery. Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior last May.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.