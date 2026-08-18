Amid Controversy Over Ha Young's Great-Grandfather, Hong Ji-min Is Moved to Tears Thinking of Her Independence Activist Father: "He Blew Up Japanese Military Supplies at 16"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] As controversy continues over actor Ha Young's great-grandfather and his pro-Japanese past, musical actress Hong Ji-min drew attention by speaking about her father, an independence activist.

On the 18th, a video titled "What I Wanted to Say to My Father, Who Was an Independence Activist" was released on Hong Ji-min's YouTube channel.

Hong Ji-min said that National Liberation Day of Korea was just around the corner, as of the filming date, and added, "Around this time of year, I think a lot about my father." Her father was independence activist Hong Chang-sik.

Hong Ji-min said, "Now that I have raised a child, I wonder how my father was able to join the independence movement at 16. He was active in an independence movement group called the Baekdusan Association and was arrested in 1943. He served time in prison for violating the Public Security Maintenance Law and was liberated while still behind bars. I can't even imagine it. Was this really possible at 16?"

She continued, "He carried out operations to blow up military supplies headed to Japan. Prison life was unimaginably harsh. In reality, many people were tortured so severely that they died. Fortunately, my father endured it and lived through it well," as she once again reflected on him.

She was especially emotional as she said, "Later, my father suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and became paralyzed on his left side. Until he passed away, he worked in that condition, preparing documents for many independence activists whose names were not widely known to the Korea Liberation Association. I am so proud of him, and he was truly remarkable."

Her father died when Hong Ji-min was 20. She said, "I was young and didn't know any better at the time, so I couldn't tell him enough that I was so proud of him and that I loved him. I regret that deeply, and it breaks my heart."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.