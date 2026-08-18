Jung Hae-in Reveals Lee Young-ja's 'Daedong Taste Map' That Even Yoo Jae-suk Envied... "I Keep It in a Safe" (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jung Hae-in showed his deep affection as he revealed a special gift he received from Lee Young-ja.

On the SBS variety show "Whenever Possible," which aired on the 18th, Jung Hae-in and Heo Sung-tae, the show’s guest friends, visited Dongjak District, Seoul, along with the "Two Yoo MCs" Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

During the broadcast, Jung Hae-in introduced himself as the "son of Dongjak," saying he had lived in Dongjak District for 30 years and boasting, "My map app is full of great restaurants nearby."

During a short break, Jung Hae-in scouted local restaurants and made reservations. He also checked the route and even the break times for his older brothers, who said they wanted shaved ice, drawing laughter.

Jung Hae-in entered the reserved restaurant and proudly showed off the "Daedong Taste Map" personally gifted by Lee Young-ja.

Jung Hae-in said, "She organized it herself on a sketchbook. You can really feel how much care went into it. It's also very thick." Yoo Jae-suk then said enviously, "She really cherishes Hae-in. Very few people have received one."

Jung Hae-in especially made people laugh when he said, "I was so happy when I received the gift. I keep it in a safe now."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.