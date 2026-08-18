Jung Hae-in Clears Up Misunderstanding Over 'Manager Abuse of Power' Rumors... "My 7-Year-Younger Brother" (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jung Hae-in revealed the true identity of the manager in a photo that had once sparked online rumors of 'manager abuse of power.'

On the SBS variety show Whenever Possible, which aired on the 18th, Jung Hae-in and Heo Sung-tae joined the Two Yoo MCs, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, as guest friends in Dongjak District, Seoul.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk asked Jung Hae-in, "How many siblings do you have?" Jung Hae-in replied, "I have a younger brother who is seven years younger than me. He is my manager," surprising everyone.

Heo Sung-tae then brought up the issue, saying, "You know that famous meme, right? The manager abuse of power one."

He was referring to the earlier online community post that showed Jung Hae-in's manager standing in the rain while holding a large umbrella over Jung Hae-in, which had led to rumors of bullying.

Jung Hae-in then laughed off the misunderstanding, saying, "My mom made him my sidekick (?)" and revealed his brother's identity, drawing laughter from everyone.

He added, "He came with me again today. We always go to the set together," showing that his brother continues to be a reliable companion as his manager.

Yoo Jae-suk commented on the difficulty of working with a sibling on set, saying, "It must not be easy for your brother to go around the set with you," and Jung Hae-in responded, "We both make a lot of effort."

Jung Hae-in also drew attention by showing off the close bond he shares with his brother, who is both family and a colleague.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.