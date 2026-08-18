Yoon Chae-kyung, linked to Lee Yong-dae dating rumors, posts pointed message: "I was betrayed by someone I trusted, and their character is shocking"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Yoon Chae-kyung, formerly of the group April, posted a cryptic message saying she had recently been deeply hurt by someone close to her.

On the 17th, Yoon Chae-kyung held a Q&A session with fans on her social media account.

When one fan asked how she had been, she took aim at someone, saying, "I was completely stabbed in the back and betrayed by the person I trusted most in the world, and I still can't get over it. I can't believe someone like that exists in this world, but I guess I have to accept it." She added, "Every word coming out of their mouth is a lie, and I am only amazed by their character for not even saying sorry. But someday, it will all come back to them. Let's be happier."

It was also previously reported that Yoon Chae-kyung shared a quote saying, "You should never take back someone who cheats. It is not that they stop cheating; they just get better at not getting caught," which has fueled curiosity about the background behind her post.

Meanwhile, Yoon Chae-kyung debuted with the group Puretty in 2012 and later gained attention through Produce 101 in 2016 before promoting as a member of April. After the group disbanded, she has been working as an actress. Last year, she drew attention after being caught up in dating rumors with former national badminton player Lee Yong-dae.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.