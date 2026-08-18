Maeng Seung-ji Gets Excited Praising Her Doctor Boyfriend: "He Ordered 100 Deliveries When I Said I Was Going on a Diet and Even Documented My Meal Plan"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji continued her sweet public romance, showing off her boyfriend's loving support for her diet.

On the 18th, Maeng Seung-ji posted a mirror selfie on her account along with the message, "I weigh 57.5 kg! I'm going to try losing 5 kg in a month without Mounjaro. I’m really good at losing weight."

She then shared the diet meal plan her boyfriend had personally put together, openly expressing her affection. Maeng Seung-ji said, "Mr. Dobis, the capital-J planner, documented my diet for me. He even ordered the meals right away. If he goes this far, I have no excuse not to lose weight! I’ll do my best."

She also revealed the diet foods her boyfriend had ordered himself. Maeng Seung-ji added, "I told him I was dieting, and he ordered 100 zero-calorie deliveries for me. As expected, he has excellent taste and great sense." She praised his thoughtful support.

From personally planning a meal schedule for his girlfriend's diet to taking care of the products she needed, the couple's affectionate daily life was on display.

Earlier, Maeng Seung-ji had shared a photo taken with her boyfriend, writing, "The person I chat with the most." In the photo, the two leaned their faces together and created a warm, loving atmosphere. She also showed him kissing her cheek, openly expressing their affection without hesitation.

Her boyfriend also joined the public relationship by sharing Maeng Seung-ji's post on his own social networking service (SNS). In particular, his profile introduction listed him as "MD (Medical Doctor)," and his profile photo showed him wearing a doctor's coat, drawing even more attention as he was identified as a doctor.

The two have not hidden their affection for each other on SNS. On the 16th, Maeng Seung-ji posted a video she filmed with her boyfriend, writing, "Our first couple challenge."

In the video, the two answered relationship questions such as "Who confessed first?", "Who apologizes first after a fight?", and "Who is more romantic?" by pointing at each other.

When asked "Who is funnier?", Maeng Seung-ji pointed to herself. For the question "Who is older?", Maeng Seung-ji pointed to herself, while her boyfriend pointed to himself, drawing laughter. Even as their answers differed depending on the question, the two kept the challenge going with bright smiles and cute expressions.

Notably, when asked "Who spends more money?", her boyfriend pointed to himself, revealing that he covers more of the costs for their dates and everyday life with Maeng Seung-ji.

From playful confessions about each other to sharing her diet plan, Maeng Seung-ji has been showing the happy moments of her public relationship without holding back. Her boyfriend's dependable support and their cheerful chemistry are drawing fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a comedian through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s open recruitment. She later became known as a reporter on MBC's "Infinite Challenge" and has remained active, consistently connecting with fans through broadcasting, performances, and SNS.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.