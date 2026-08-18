Go Hyun-jung and Dawn's unconventional pairing... then she said, "It reminds me of dating."

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Go Hyun-jung has formed an unexpected pairing with singer Dawn, drawing attention with an unexpected remark about "dating.

" On the 18th, Go Hyun-jung posted several photos on her personal account, revealing behind-the-scenes footage from her collaboration with the fashion brand Avie Muah, along with the caption, "I want to own everything. Wearing this makes me think of dating T_T.

" The photos show Go Hyun-jung participating in a photoshoot with Dawn. Boasting tall stature and slender figures, the two sat side by side gazing at the camera, creating unexpected chemistry through styling that highlighted their individual personalities.

In particular, the unique atmosphere of Go Hyun-jung and Dawn stood out even more in the black-and-white photos. The meeting of the two, which was difficult to predict, evoked a sense of freshness.

Go Hyun-jung's unrivaled ability to pull off fashion also captivated the eye. Pulling off a variety of styles ranging from oversized jackets to cozy knits and leather jackets, Ko Hyun-jung exuded her signature sophisticated aura with naturally tousled hair and clean makeup.

Her styling, which highlighted her slender legs, also drew attention. Above all, Ko Hyun-jung garnered interest by mentioning "romance" while expressing her satisfaction with the project.

Exclaiming, "I want to have it all," she added, "Wearing it makes me think of dating," sharing her cheerful thoughts on fashion. Dawn, who filmed alongside her, responded to Ko Hyun-jung's post by leaving a heart emoji.

Davichi's Kang Min-kyung, who leads the brand, also showed her affection for Ko Hyun-jung by leaving a comment calling her "our muse. " Kang Min-kyung operates the fashion brand Avie Muah, active not only as a singer but also as an entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Ko Hyun-jung continues to communicate with fans by consistently sharing behind-the-scenes footage and her daily life through her personal account.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.