Park So-young, Married to Moon Kyung-chan, Shows Off Her Full-Term Baby Bump in a Crop Top: "9 Days Until Delivery, See You Soon, Baby"

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Comedian Park So-young has unveiled a maternity photo shoot with her husband Moon Kyung-chan, just nine days before giving birth.

On the 18th, Park posted several photos on her account along with the message, "D-9. There are now only single digits left until the due date. Thanks to a surprise from my sisters, I even managed to take my own maternity photos!! Now I’m going to start packing my hospital bag with excitement. Please recommend what I should pack. Let’s go with the exercise ball starting today!! Mary, see you soon."

In the released photos, Park stands next to her husband Moon Kyung-chan, showing off her full-term baby bump while striking various poses. The images capture the excitement of an expectant mother on the verge of delivery, along with the couple’s warm and affectionate mood.

The photos also show a surprise baby shower arranged by fellow comedians for Park. It was reportedly prepared by Kim Min-kyung, Kim Kyung-ah, Oh Nami, Huh Min, and Jo Seung-hee, adding to the heartwarming atmosphere.

They celebrated Park by hanging a banner that read, "Our forever youngest, So-young, is becoming a mother." Dressed in matching pink outfits, the comedians showed how joyfully they were celebrating the first childbirth of a longtime colleague.

Park also smiled brightly at the surprise gift and captured the special moment. With her delivery approaching, she created an unforgettable memory while receiving the support and congratulations of her close colleagues.

Meanwhile, Park So-young and former baseball player Moon Kyung-chan married in December 2024. The couple, who have a five-year age gap, are now waiting for the birth of their first daughter.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.