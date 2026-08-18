Blackpink's Jisoo mourns Dior executive Mathilde Favier's death in car accident, saying goodbye is hard

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Blackpink member Jisoo paid tribute to Mathilde Favier, Dior's head of public relations, who died suddenly.

On the 18th, Jisoo wrote on her social media, "To my beloved Mathilde, I can hardly find the words to say goodbye to you."

She added, "From the very beginning of my journey with Christian Dior, you treated me with such warmth and kindness. Over the years, we shared so many special moments, and I will always be grateful for the care, love and support you showed me."

Jisoo said, "I will always treasure all the precious memories we shared in Paris. I had been looking forward to meeting you again in Paris and celebrating together, so this farewell feels even harder."

She concluded, "I will keep our memories in my heart. Rest in peace. I will never forget you."

Favier was an influential figure in the fashion industry. She was known for warmly looking after Jisoo whenever she attended Christian Dior events, including Dior fashion shows, and was affectionately called Jisoo's "Paris mom." Jisoo's tribute has drawn renewed attention to their close bond.

Meanwhile, local media reported that Mathilde Favier died at the age of 57 in a traffic accident in western France.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.